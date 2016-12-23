St. Peter Looking At New Fire Station

St. Peter is in the early development stages to build a new fire station for the city.



The current station has been used by the city for about 80 years, built in the 1920s.

The city recently contracted with a design firm specializing in emergency response facilities.

The firm will analyze space needs and the best location for a new station.



St. Peter City Administrator Todd Prafke said, "The equipment's getting bigger and that causes a space crunch and second we tend to have more equipment because we end up having more specialized equipment for specialized tasks related to fire service, response to hazmat things or responding to cars in the ditch."



Prafke says this is going to be a multi–year process to build a new facility and the design firm's evaluation will help determine construction costs.

The design firm is expected to have their work done by early next year.

