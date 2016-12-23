Home Of Jacob Wetterling's Killer Demolished

The end to a painful chapter for the family of Jacob Wetterling came 27 years after his abduction and murder.

The Annandale, home of Jacob's killer Danny Heinrich was torn down today.

A few people watched as an excavator demolished the building.

Heinrich pleaded guilty to one count of receiving child pornography, and is expected to spend 20 years behind bars.

Federal prosecutors cut a deal with Heinrich, who finally led authorities to the boy's shallow grave in a rural pasture outside of Paynesville, some 30 miles from the site of the abduction.