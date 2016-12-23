MIDDAY INTERVIEW: Kiwanis Holiday Lights Expecting High Traffic Christmas Weekend

Shannon Gullickson joined KEYC News 12 this Midday to talk about Kiwanis Holiday Lights. The lights display is going on this weekend tonight through Sunday night. Today and tomorrow the park is open from 5-10 p.m. Sunday it's open from 5-9 p.m. The Kiwanis Lights Ice Dragon, sculpted last week can still be seen by walking through the lights display.

Guests are invited to bring a donation and either walk or drive through to enjoy the lights display. The final day to see the lights is December 31st. For more information visit http://kiwanisholidaylights.com/news/