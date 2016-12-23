Clogged Catch Basins Could Create Flooding Problems

With rain in the forecast this weekend, Public Works reminds everyone to watch out in case catch basins get clogged and start flooding.

Public Works says that this is more common on streets that are downhill and for streets that have snow and/or ice covering the grates. Recent snow emergencies have allowed the city to plow their streets from curb-to-curb however, with recent thawing and freezing the department asks that the public keep an eye on catch basins especially in residential areas.

Deputy Director Of Public Works Jim Braunshausen says, "If you have a catch basin near your property just keep an eye on that. The catch basin isn't plugged underground it's just the snow or ice compact on the top grate part. It doesn't take much [to help out], just a little shoveling and then you can get that opened. If people can help out, that would help us tremendously."

If a street becomes flooded, Public Works asks that you dial 3-1-1. During the holiday weekend, you will have to call public safety when reporting flooded streets.