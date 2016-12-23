KEYC - 2 Adults Found Dead In Faribault Chamber Of Commerce Office

FARIBAULT, MInn. -

Police in Faribault say two people have been found dead inside the city's Chamber of Commerce office. Capt. Jason Severson says a man who walked into the office Friday found two adults dead behind the front desk. Names of the dead are being withheld until relatives can be notified, and Severson declined to give their genders. Further details were not immediately released.