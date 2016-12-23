The Perfect Christmas Surprise

The Holidays are a time many gather with family... but for military families, it sometimes hard to bring everyone together.



This Christmas isn't one two sisters will soon forget.



Breanna Hawker said, "She grabbed me and I didn't know who it was at first and then I turned and I saw her and I was like 'oh my God.' My heart started pumping."



Airman First Class Jordan Hawker has been stationed at an airbase near Valdosta, Georgia since August and wanted her return home to be a surprise to her sister Breanna.



Jordan Hawker said, "I've always wanted to surprise her. The first time I came home, I wanted to surprise her but she actually surprised me, so I thought why not."



While working on a math assignment, the Mankato West student's attention quickly turned away from solving equations to hugs and hellos.



Breanna Hawker said, "Not having her here is really hard because when she's gone, we don't talk that much cause she always busy and I'm busy with school, and sports and homework. Just having her here is awesome."



Getting some help from their mother and friends, Jordan’s return is one filled with many emotions...

Jordan Hawker said, "She had a really good reaction, I didn't think she would cry, but she did."



...But the perfect gift ahead of Christmas for these close sisters and their family.



Breanna Hawker said, "Family's everything to me, just having her home and being able to talk to her face to face just means a lot to me."



Jordan will be home with her family through December 28.

--KEYC News 12