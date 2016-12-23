Icy Roads Expected On Christmas

Another series of winter weather events are expected this holiday weekend.



Although roads are still recovering from previous snow and ice, more snow is piling down Friday, with freezing rain expected on Christmas day.

This means difficult travel conditions for both road crews and drivers.



"There's a potential for freezing rain and for us, freezing rain can be a challenge in terms of treatments, as well as for motorists while they're driving. It takes a little bit longer to get to, so we'll have crews on and available, but sometimes it just takes a while to get all of the area covered," said Jed Falgren with MnDOT.



Up to one inch of rain is possible for Sunday. If that's the case, all previous road treatments could get washed away, causing icy conditions.

