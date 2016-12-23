Postal Providers Deliver Last Minute Holiday Mail

With a just a few days left of the holiday season, postal providers are doing all they can to make sure your last minute deliveries arrive in time.



"Around this time of year it's basically just chaos," said St. Peter Post Office Postmaster Jim Randolph.



From sorting through holiday cards to delivering gift packages, Post Office employees are putting in extra hours to make sure your delivery arrives just before Santa comes to town.



"The elements multiply, the parcels multiply and of course everyone wants their stuff now. We do our best to make sure everyone gets their stuff in a timely manner," said Randolph.



On Thursday, carriers delivered 691 packages throughout the area... and officials say that was light.



"It wasn't our heaviest day. Typically we have 800 or 900 a day."



City Carrier Ryan Hemker adds, "It's always more this time of year, but especially because we're doing Amazon now, that added quite a bit to what we normally do."



Officials say the busiest mailing day was expected to be on December 22, but with the rise of online shopping, high volume is experienced earlier in the season.



"The Friday deals and the Monday deals cause the parcels to really go crazy on us, so we're finishing all those up now. First class letter is pretty obsolete for the younger generation. But the parcels for the younger generation through the online shopping is really what keeps us alive," said Randolph.



But that doesn't mean you won't find a holiday greeting card in your mailbox.



"The holiday cards have not fallen off yet. Everyone always enjoys getting that card from grandma or grandpa, or a grandson or granddaughter. It's always nice to have that piece of mail you get to look at. Not just an e-mail or a phone call. It's great to have that piece that you can look at time and time again," said Hemker.



Postal providers are hoping to get that in your hands just in time for Christmas.

-- KEYC News 12.