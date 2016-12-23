What's Open December 25th?

Imagine, the presents are opened, the meal is eaten, everyone's caught up on the family news from the past year and it's only two o'clock in the afternoon.

Not much is open, but you do have options. KEYC News 12's Ryan Gustafson gives us the rundown of where you can go on Christmas.

Every year when the holidays roll around, we know we can rely on Chinese restaurants and sushi places to be open, just in case the family meal doesn't work out. There are a few places in town, open on Christmas, that will provide more than just food. The obvious example - the movies. Zach Austin from Cinemark Movies 8 says, "Christmas Day is actually one of our busiest days of the year. It's made to spend time with your family. It's pretty easy - after you open your presents you all come in to see a movie together."



Christmas has turned into a go-to theater event. Movies are marketed specifically for the day. Usually animation for the kids... celebrity voices for the parents.

Zach Austin says, "Sing is an animated kids movie from Illumination. We'll have Assassins Creed. Why Him? And opening on Christmas Day is Fences with Denzel Washington."



For those wanting to get up and move around, the Wow!Zone opens at 2 p.m., and remains open until midnight. Pam DeMarce from the WOW!ZONE says, "We'll open on Christmas Day to give families that space where they can come together. They just have a great time playing together. That's why this facility is a perfect spot to come to." Bowling and arcade games to keep the cousins distracted... and they have pizza too. Just in case you're looking for somewhere to go on Christmas.