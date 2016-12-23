Avoid the Flu This Season

The holidays often mean getting together with family and sharing a meal or two. But nothing's worse than if you're feeling under the weather for those moments. If you want to avoid this room for the holidays... you'd better listen to some expert advice.



"Washing your hands, Washing your hands, Washing your hands! That's the number one message if I can send anything to prevent illness through the whole winter or all year round. And cover your cough, and preferably cover your cough with your elbow and not your hands," Kimberly Moore, a nurse practitioner said. The Minnesota Department of Health just released a weekly Influenza and Respiratory Illness report... and the numbers are dramatically lower than in years past.



"The CDC hopes for a good match, for the flu shot and essentially, perhaps, we have a good year with a good match," Moore said. With only 71 hospitalized influenza cases this year so far... that's minimal in comparison to the 2014 season, when they saw more than 4 thousand cases. However, those at the MedExpress in Mankato say they've still seen many people with flu like symptoms.



"Flu and the cold have very very similar symptoms. So, sniffles, sneezes, body aches, coughing. The flu is just like that but a lot stronger in severity. It hits you a little harder, it'll come along with a fever," Moore said. Minnesota as a whole is seeing minimal flu–like illnesses. There is a test to make sure the sniffling, sneezing case YOU have is, in fact, the flu. But experts say since the peak flu season isn't until January– February, the number of flu cases can spike at any time. But the good news is—it's not too late to get your flu shot and have it be effective.



"You know, you can't prevent everything but some really simply common sense measures, like, covering your cough and washing your hands frequently, especially before meal time. and keeping surfaces clean in the kitchen and bathrooms definitely will help," Moore said.



And of course, sleeping well, drinking lots of water, and eating well helps too.