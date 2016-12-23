Pick of the Litter

Meet this week's picks of the litter:

Chase, Hippy, Oswald, and Cyrus are all hoping to find their forever homes for the holidays.

Chase is the black and white one right here—he's 8 months old... Hippy is this orange and white one here, he's 11 months old.

Oswald is this black cat—he's 4 years old.

Cyrus is the orange and white cat here—he has a thinner face and is 5 months old.

If you would like to meet Chase, Hippy, Oswald, Cyrus... or any of the pets at BENCHS, give them a call at 625–6373.