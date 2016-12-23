Faribault Police: Man Shoots Ex-Wife, Self at Chamber of Commerce Building

Police say a man shot and killed his ex–wife before killing himself at the Faribault Chamber of Commerce office.

The Faribault Police Department says 59–year–old Barbara Larson served a restraining order earlier this week on 61–year–old Richard Larson, who retired from the department in 2008.

The two were divorced in 2014.

They were found dead at 12:15 p.m. Friday behind the front desk at the Chamber.

A gun was found nearby.

A police captain said the holidays can unfortunately be a common time when domestic tragedies occur.

“There’s help available, and it is a tough time of year,” says Capt. Neal Pederson. “We see people asking or needing help. There are resources out there, we can… certainly have access to that if people call us.”

No other Chamber employees were present or injured.

The Rice County sheriff's office and the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are assisting in the investigation.

