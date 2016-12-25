Two Injured In Icy Crash Near Lamberton

Two people are injured after their vehicle ran off the road near Lamberton on Highway 14 and 330.

It happened around 11:00 on the evening of December 24.

According to the State Patrol, 47-year-old Shelby Arndston of Jeffers was attempting to turn left when her vehicle ran off the road.

She and her passenger, 86-year-old Verona Knakmuhs of Revere suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Lamberton Police assisted the State Patrol on scene.

Road conditions were listed as icy at the time of the crash.

