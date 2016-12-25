Parts of Riverfront To Close For Dakota 38 Memorial Ride

A portion of Riverfront Drive will close for approximately one hour Monday (December 26) for the annual Dakota Wokiksuye Memorial Ride which honors the 38 Dakota Warriors executed in Mankato on this date in 1862.

The horseback ride begins at 9 a.m. in Land of Memories Park, Amos Owen Lane.

The ride continues onto Highway 169--crossing the southbound lanes, to the first exit onto the northbound lane of Riverfront Drive to Reconciliation Park, 100 North Riverfront Drive.

Once at the monument site in Reconciliation Park, the northbound and southbound lanes of North Riverfront Drive (between Main and Plum streets) will be closed for approximately one hour.

-KEYC News 12