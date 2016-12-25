Klobuchar Seeks Third Term, Won't Run For Governor

Democratic U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar says she'll run for a third term in 2018, meaning she won't run for Minnesota governor.

Klobuchar told the Star Tribune that many Democrats asked her to run for governor, but that she felt it was more important to try to find ways to work with Republicans in Washington during the Donald Trump administration.

Gov. Mark Dayton isn't running for re-election.

