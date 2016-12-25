Woman Dies in 4-Vehicle Crash in Northwest Iowa

A woman has died in a four-vehicle crash in northwest Iowa.

The Sac County sheriff's office says the crash happened Saturday shortly before 8:30 a.m., about a mile west of Lake View on Iowa Highway 175.

Authorities say a westbound semi-tractor trailer tried to pass a car and crashed head-on with an eastbound pickup. A car following the pickup rear-ended it.

The pickup driver, two occupants from the car and a driver and passenger in the semi were taken to a local hospital. Two of the five were transferred to Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City with critical injuries. An unidentified female pickup passenger died at the scene.

The car being passed was damaged, but its driver wasn't injured.

Visibility was reportedly near zero because of fog.

