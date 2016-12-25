Church Destroyed by Fire Receives National Help on Christmas

The devastating fire that destroyed the St. James Lutheran church, has not taken away their Christmas. A cross is all that's left of the St. James Luther Church and school. The cross is built from beams found in the rubble.



"From the church itself, some of the ancient records were saved, most everything else was a complete loss," Pastor Robert Trueblood said.



A tough loss causing all the church members to find a new place for worship. Even, on Christmas Day.



"Struck by lightning last of March, burned to the ground and yeah, it was not something we planned at all," Pastor Trueblood said. Damage that's not easily repaired. It's been 8 months since the fire, and the church is hoping they can break ground and start rebuilding in the spring... but they're still in the early phase of planning.



"You know, God told Solomon exactly how to build the temple, Moses exactly how to build the tabernacle; we're left on our own. We have to come up with our own design and our own dimensions, and what we're all going to put in it," Pastor Trueblood said. Until then, the other half of their dual parish, the Zion Lutheran Church, has offered their place of worship as an alternative location for the St. James church services.



"I mean, it was a tragedy that the church burned down, but it's like, the community's come together and all the different, we've seen lots of support from all over the states even," Matthew Trueblood said. They say they've received support from all over country and even the world, and it's helping those right here in Northrop.



"And just when we think it's all done, all of a sudden we get more letters and more support coming in, so, it's been very humbling," Pastor Trueblood said.



And one of the most unique pieces of support comes from our neighboring state to the west...



"There was a church in South Dakota that was going out. So they donated their stain–glass windows for the new church," Matthew said.



Beautiful stain–glass windows dating from the 1890s getting a new home and another chance to show their beauty.