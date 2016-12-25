KEYC - Some Young Minnesotans Worried Trump Will Revoke Program That Br

Some Young Minnesotans Worried Trump Will Revoke Program That Brought Them Here to Work

Some young people who qualified for legal status under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program are concerned about their future if the program ends under the administration of President-elect Donald Trump.

Trump pledged to revoke executive actions issued under President Barack Obama. The program was created in 2012 and allows people who were brought into the country as children are protected from deportation for renewable two-year period and work.

