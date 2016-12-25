Marshall Woman Killed in Crash

A 20-year-old Marshall woman is killed in an icy crash in Lyon County.

It happened around 11 Saturday night.

According to the State Patrol, Sawda Osman was northbound on Highway 23.

That’s when she crossed the centerline and collided with another vehicle, and then another also collided in the crash, totaling three vehicles in all.

Osman was wearing a seatbelt.

The four occupants in the other vehicles are all OK.

The State Patrol says the roads were icy at the time of the crash.

The Marshall Police, Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, and Minnesota DNR assisted on scene.

-KEYC News 12