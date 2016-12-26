Slippery Road Conditions Expected Monday

The rain and blustery conditions made for some slick and messy driving conditions throughout the holiday weekend across the state.

Freezing rain yesterday morning caused a semi truck to tip on its side on Interstate 94. The truck was carrying 40,000 pounds of chocolate. That driver was not hurt.

And after some Christmas Day rain and wind along with salt being washed off the roadways, troopers say spots could be slippery this morning.

Sgt. Mike Roach with Minnesota State Patrols said, "All they have to do is travel a few miles and everything feels good and you get complacent and then you come around the corner or especially going across a bridge or taking a ramp and that's where you're going to find the problem."

Officials say drivers should be extra cautions and slow down and watch for slick spots on exit ramps and bridges throughout the day today.