St. Peter Man Charged With Stealing, Forging Checks

An 18-year-old St. Peter man is charged with check forgery after allegedly taking and forging checks from a stolen vehicle.

An investigation began after a vehicle was reported stolen from a driveway in Minneapolis.

When the victim checked her bank account, she was notified that two withdrawals totaling over $800, had allegedly been made payable to Reem Ibrahim, of St. Peter, at two different banks in Mankato.

The complaint says surveillance footage of Ibrahim was found in both banks.

Officers say Ibrahim had two prior involvements of theft in 2011 and is currently under investigation for a separate forgery case in Mankato.

He is charged with four felony counts of check forgery. His court appearance is set for January 19.