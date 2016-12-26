Christmas Tree Recycling Locations Set Up In Mankato

If you were feeling festive and put up a real Christmas tree this year, but you need a new home for it now that the holiday is over... we've got you covered.

Tree recycling locations have been set up throughout Mankato.

Your tree can be dropped off at Franklin Rogers, Highland, Sibley and Tourtelotte Parks.

You can also recycle your tree at the Southern Minnesota Construction compost site on Third Avenue in Mankato.

The city does ask that all wire and metal ornaments, and the tree stands are removed.

Barricades and signs are set up in all tree–drop off locations. Christmas trees are accepted between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.