Residents Of Minnesota Town Fear Big South Dakota Dairy Farm

Residents of the western Minnesota town of Henrdricks thought they had won a feedlot war two years ago when they sued to stop a big dairy farm that was being planned for just across the border in South Dakota.

They feared that any leak from the farm's huge manure lagoons would run into Lake Hendricks, which they had worked hard to rescue from years of pollution. The town's lake was once so choked with algae that fishing lures wouldn't sink.

But Brookings County officials in South Dakota have, for the second time, granted a permit for the 4,000-cow feedlot. Now members of the Lake Hendricks Improvement Association are contemplating their next step. Their first lawsuit cost $90,000 and they're short on funds for another fight.