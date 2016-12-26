KEYC - Power Outage Impacting Thousands In Mankato

Power Outage Impacting Thousands In Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. -

Xcel Energy is reporting more than 3500 customers without power.

The power outage occurred just before 11 a.m. December 26.

Excel Energy expects power to be restored by 12:45 p.m.

Information the cause of the outage has not been released.

