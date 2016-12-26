MIDDAY INTERVIEW: Greater Mankato Strategizes To Fill Job Vacancies

Jonathan Zierdt joined KEYC News 12 to talk about November job numbers and upcoming events. Zierdt says through the month of November the average job number for our area was up over 500 jobs from where it was last year. When it comes to events, the Workforce Talent Summit is taking place on January 17 from 2-4:30 p.m. at South Central College. In an effort to fill area job vacancies and meet the growth of the regional economy, the event invites not only community leaders, but residents throughout the area to engage and mobilize the broader community and develop economic solutions. Find out more about the event here: https://greatermankato.com/talent

Greater Mankato Growth Day at the Capitol will be held March 8. More information on this event will be released closer to that date.