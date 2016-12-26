State Patrol: Winds A Factor In Lyon County Semi Accident

The State Patrol says windy conditions contributed to a semi accident this morning in Lyon County.

It happened just after 10:30. The State Patrol says a semi driven by 55-year-old Marlin Vandyke of Tyler, Minnesota, was southbound on Highway 59 when strong cross-winds tipped the semi over, causing it to skid into the ditch on its side. Vandyke suffered non-life threatening injuries. Marshall Fire and Rescue and Ambulance assisted state troopers on scene.