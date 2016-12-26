KEYC - McDermott, Zehnder-Fischer, Betters, Named Finalists For Judge V

McDermott, Zehnder-Fischer, Betters, Named Finalists For Judge Vacancy

Posted: Updated:
By Ashley Hanley, News Anchor/Reporter
Connect

Gov. Mark Dayton names three finalists to fill the open judge spot in our Fifth District.

The finalists include Blue Earth County Attorney Pat McDermott, Nicollet County Attorney Michelle Zehnder Fischer and Mankato Attorney Mark Betters.

An announcement of the appointment will be made following an interview process over the next few weeks.

The judgeship vacancy will be chambered at Mankato.

-KEYC News 12