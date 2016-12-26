Heavy Rain On Christmas Contributes To Wettest Year On Record

More than 70 MnDOT employees sacrificed some of their holiday family time making sure roads were in condition to provide safe travel this weekend.

"We recognize that it's our responsibility and our roll to help people get from their Christmas holidays as safe as possible. We also want to make sure that our employers get a chance to spend some time at home with their families," District 7 MnDOT Maintenance Engineer, Jed Falgren said.

Heavy rain on Christmas contributed to the wettest Christmas yet bringing in 1.02 inches for Mankato.

"I think the biggest challenge for us this weekend was the uncertainty of what type of precipitation we would get. We knew we would see a lot of it and so we spent time on Saturday dealing with some snow and slush and a little bit of that and some freezing rain overnight Saturday night," Falgren said.

Adding that the weather fortunately stayed above freezing once it stopped raining.

"Gave the roads time to dry out and we were able to send our crews home spend the rest of the holiday with their families," Falgren said.

Although State Highways are in pretty good shape, water that ponded on local streets and sidewalks were not able to dry out before freezing..

Creating some very icy spots that drivers should watch out for.

"It is Minnesota its winter it's kind of what we expect but it's certainly to see this heavy rain move right into freezing conditions makes it a bit of a challenge," Falgren said.

And now dealing with over 50 mile per hour winds, Jed says we are very fortunate the rains came before this.

"The rains actually help solidify that snow pack the snow that we received in the previous two weekends had we not had that rain during that warm weather that would've caused some significant travel challenges," Falgren said.

--KEYC News 12