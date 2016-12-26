Children's Museum of Southern Minnesota Opens For Holiday Break

The Children's Museum of Southern Minnesota in Mankato is open all week to give kids an opportunity for indoor activities during their holiday break.

The museum is open all week from 9 to 4 and extra late on Thursday until 7pm.

"Because school is out this week we're really excited to have the museum open for children and families to come in and play and have an engaging and imaging experience."

The museum offers special activities this week including making a countdown calendar until the New Year, going on a snowflake scavenger hunt throughout the museum and a hibernation station in the AgLab to learn what hibernation is all about.

--KEYC News 12