Zimmer Backs CBs Over Play Calling

The Spirit Lake senior made history earlier this week in the Indians' win over Storm Lake by striking out his 300th batter.
The Spirit Lake senior made history earlier this week in the Indians' win over Storm Lake by striking out his 300th batter.
For the last two years, the Peppers have dedicated the tournament to Lexi Kretsch, a Minnesota Vortex Pitcher and Waconia-native who tragically passed away two summers ago.
For the last two years, the Peppers have dedicated the tournament to Lexi Kretsch, a Minnesota Vortex Pitcher and Waconia-native who tragically passed away two summers ago.
Dakota Meadows 8th-grader Abbi Stierlen threw the first two no-hitters of her career. Prairie Winds 8th grader Madison Mangulis and Nicollet 8th-grader Hayley Selby each tossed a no-hitter as well.
Dakota Meadows 8th-grader Abbi Stierlen threw the first two no-hitters of her career. Prairie Winds 8th grader Madison Mangulis and Nicollet 8th-grader Hayley Selby each tossed a no-hitter as well.
Midgets came into this week with a 17-5 record.
Midgets came into this week with a 17-5 record.
Estherville-Lincoln-Central improves to 18-5 this season.
Estherville-Lincoln-Central improves to 18-5 this season.
14 strikeout performance powers Indians past Tornadoes.
14 strikeout performance powers Indians past Tornadoes.
National wins slugfest against Albert Lea.
National wins slugfest against Albert Lea.
National wins 7-3 in ten innings.
National wins 7-3 in ten innings.
A 20-year-old Granada man is killed in an accident in Blue Earth County. It happened just after 9 last night.
A 20-year-old Granada man is killed in an accident in Blue Earth County. It happened just after 9 last night.
A 19-year-old Waseca man is facing multiple charges in connection with burglaries in Eagle Lake and Waseca.
A 19-year-old Waseca man is facing multiple charges in connection with burglaries in Eagle Lake and Waseca.
Fireworks shows are running in Southern Minnesota and Northern Iowa between Friday June 30th and Tuesday July 4th
Fireworks shows are running in Southern Minnesota and Northern Iowa between Friday June 30th and Tuesday July 4th
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a vehicle driven by 55–year–old Tamara Harvell of Williamsburg, Virginia was northbound on Highway 23, near the intersection with Highway 19.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a vehicle driven by 55–year–old Tamara Harvell of Williamsburg, Virginia was northbound on Highway 23, near the intersection with Highway 19.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation is warning drivers to be cautious in and around work zones over the long holiday weekend
The Minnesota Department of Transportation is warning drivers to be cautious in and around work zones over the long holiday weekend