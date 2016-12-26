Rep. Walz Issues Statement on Faribault Shooting

Representative Tim Walz released the following statement regarding the tragedy that took place at the Chamber of Commerce in Faribault:

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the families and loved ones of those whose lives were tragically taken last Friday. No one should ever have to endure such unthinkable pain and suffering.

My wife Gwen and I extend our sincerest condolences to the Faribault Chamber, the Faribault community, and all those now faced with such heartbreaking loss. We mourn with you this holiday season.”

Police say a man shot and killed his ex–wife before killing himself at the Faribault Chamber of Commerce office.

The Faribault Police Department says 59–year–old Barbara Larson served a restraining order earlier this week on 61–year–old Richard Larson, who retired from the department in 2008.

The two were divorced in 2014.

They were found dead at 12:15 p.m. Friday behind the front desk at the Chamber.

A gun was found nearby.

-KEYC News 12