Busy Day of Returns at Stores

Retailers say the day after Christmas is one of their busiest days of the year.



"Out looking for the Christmas sales, after Christmas sales, returning stuff that doesn't fit, exchanging it," Joelle Anderson said.



It seems like everyone was bored standing in line.



"Not this busy. I expected it to be busy, but this is pretty busy," Jill Steffen said.



"It is busy, I don't know why I chose to come down today. But everyone has today off and here we go," Gary Johnson said.



Everyone is making their rounds today, trying to get their post–Christmas errands done.



"We went to Target, to Kohls, and to Herbergers," Steffen said.



"We went to American Eagle, and we're probably going to go Target next," Cecelia Anderson said.



Many retailers experience a post–Christmas rush and the lines for customer service were pretty long.



"About 15 to 20 minutes. Almost felt like I was at Disney world in line," Johnson said. A lengthy line... to get what you want.



"Probably exchanging for a different size, different color and if I find something better I'll go for that," Joelle said.



And the pro's recommend one critical item to survive the long lines.



"Lots of coffee, I'm very tired, yes," Joelle said.



"So I got one more item to return and then I'm out of here," Johnson said.