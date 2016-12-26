UPDATE: New London Man Killed In Scott County Crash

Updated: Tuesday 12:45 p.m.

A New London man is killed in a crash last night in Scott County

It happened around 5:30 last night.

According to State Patrol, a vehicle driven by 51–year–old Christopher Shimek of Prior Lake was westbound on 220th Street approaching Highway 21. Another vehicle driven by 53-year-old Calvin Robnik of New was southbound on Highway 21 approaching 220th street. The two vehicles collided at the intersection.

Shimek suffered non–life threatening injuries in the crash.

Robnik was killed in the accident.

Road conditions are listed as dry at the time of the crash.

-KEYC News 12