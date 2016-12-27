Holiday Price For Gas Doesn't Top Nice List

This holiday’s price at the pump didn’t exactly make it on the nice list compared to years’ past.

Drivers paid nearly 37 cents more per gallon than they did last year filling up on Christmas Day….that’s according to GasBuddy.com

Gas at the pump is costing drivers just over a nickel more per gallon than it did just last week…

The average price per gallon sits at 2 dollars and 21 cents, that’s about 5 cents less than the national average.

Experts say it’s likely the price of gas won’t change too much during this final week of the year, since trading is generally low in volume between Christmas and New Year’s Day.