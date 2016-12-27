Minneapolis Crews Rescue Motorist After River Bank Plunge

Minneapolis firefighters have rescued a motorist after a car plunged down a bank of the Mississippi River.

The fire department was called just before 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Tweets from the fire department say one occupant of the car was conscious, at least initially. Firefighters lowered a rescue basket to the car, and the victim was loaded onto an air boat and taken to paramedics.

It's unclear what caused the crash or the extent of the motorist's injuries.