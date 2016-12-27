Bartender Faces Criminal Sexual Conduct Charges

Jason Kwasniewski faces two counts of criminal sexual conduct relating to an assault in March 2015.



According to the criminal complaint, the victim was at a Mankato bar with friends where Kwasniewski worked.

The victim told police her friends eventually left and she and Kwasniewski were alone at the bar.

While having drinks, she believed she was drugged.

She told officials she didn't realize she was sexually assaulted until she had a DNA test done for her child a year later because she had a wax the day before the alleged sexual assault.

The victim then made contact with Kwasniewski and told police he made harassing statements.

The complaint says the victim came forward after another person reported being sexual assault by Kwasniewski two weeks later.

Kwasniewski faces third and fifth-degree charges.

--KEYC News 12