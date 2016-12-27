KEYC - Actress Carrie Fisher Dies At Age 60

Actress Carrie Fisher Dies At Age 60

The publicist for the daughter of Carrie Fisher says the acclaimed "Star War" actress has died.

Carrie Fisher was 60-years-old. 

She played Princess Leia in "Star Wars" and was also an acclaimed author. 

On December 23, Fisher suffered a cardiac event. 

