MIDDAY INTERVIEW: Achieving Your Fitness Goals In 2017

Andy Kretchmar with Anytime Fitness in Mankato joined KEYC News 12 this Midday to talk about the best way to go about losing weight this new year.

Many people put losing weight at the top of their list of New Year's resolutions, but don't know exactly how to go about doing it. One of the first steps is to get in the right mindset and believe that you can achieve your goals. Kretchmar says it's also important to avoid simply googling routines. He says it's better to sit down and talk with a personal trainer or fitness expert about an exercise that would meet your fitness needs and wouldn't be overwhelming. Kretchmar says Anytime Fitness staff is willing to sit down with individuals and help them come up with a gameplan as we begin the new year. Visit: https://www.anytimefitness.com/gyms/45/mankato-mn-56001/ for more information about Anytime Fitness in Mankato.