FEMA Going Door-to-Door in Waseca County

FEMA is going door-to-door throughout Waseca County and stopping at residences, whether you have applied for assistance or not. Everyone working for FEMA has an ID badge with them and you can request to see that ID badge if you are have concerns.

If an individual shows up at your door without an ID badge or is not willing to show you an ID badge, please call 911 with a description of the individual and the vehicle they are in and if possible a license plate number.

The FEMA staff are leaving behind Flyers if no one answers the door.

Any questions or concerns please contact the Waseca County Sheriff's Office

