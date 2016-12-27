High Winds Loosen Panels on New Minnesota Vikings Stadium

Several zinc panels on the Minnesota Vikings' new $1.1 billion stadium have come loose.

A spokeswoman for the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority says high winds Monday caused several panels on U.S. Bank Stadium in downtown Minneapolis to break loose.

One panel on the stadium's west side fell to the ground. No one was hurt.

The area has been cordoned off. Representatives from the building's contractor, M.A. Mortenson, are repairing the damage.

According to photos taken every half-hour by the Star Tribune, the panels came off or disconnected between 2:30 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. Monday, during a stretch of wet, windy weather.

Some panels also came loose during stormy weather last summer.

The Vikings play their last game of the season at the stadium against the Chicago Bears Sunday.



