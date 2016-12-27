Madison Lake Man Injured In Christmas Morning Rollover

The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office says a Madison Lake man sustained serious injury early Christmas morning when he was ejected from the car he was traveling in.

Authorities say 32 year old Tenecia Grover was driving southbound on County Road 26 accompanied by 36 year old Dominick Baptiste just after 4 a.m. Sunday morning.

The report says Grover was distracted by a video on Baptiste's phone, when the vehicle left the road and rolled.

Baptiste was ejected, sustained serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

---KEYC News 12