Turner Hall Prepares For Capital Campaign

Turner Hall in New Ulm has set a very big New Year's resolution.

Turner Hall is part of the fabric of New Ulm's history, dating back 160 years.



Capital Campaign Steering Committee Kathleen Backer said, "Not only was it the gathering for social, it also was a political gathering place, it had the first school house, it had the first library. The Brown County Fair used to operate on these grounds."



And to ensure this place continues to be prominent in New Ulm... Turner Hall is preparing for a $500–thousand 2017 capital campaign.



Backer said, "Things break down and deteriorate, and our needs change to something a little bit more modern."



The capital campaign is raising money to make several improvements to the facility... including paving the gravel parking lot, repairing the main sewer line and upgrading the exhaust system combined with remodeling the kitchen.

If the fundraising is complete in 2017, the hope is to start work early 2018.



Backer said, "Like to start immediately in January, February doing that kitchen remodel and other work so, not that it's a slow time but they can now control scheduling events."



A previous capital campaign for Turner Hall almost ten years ago completed $1.2 million of work, adding a fire suppression system and making the building handicap accessible.

Backer is hopeful they'll receive the same support again this time around.



Backer said, "Just hopeful that the community and other who have some kind of connection to Turner Hall will step up and help support this effort."



A public launch for the capital campaign is planned in mid–January.

To learn more or how to donate, visit http://www.newulmturnerhall.org/

Donations can be mailed to Turner Hall Capital Campaign at 102 South State Street, New Ulm, Minn. 56073.

--KEYC News 12

