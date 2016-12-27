Three Involved in Crash Near Sleepy Eye

Three people suffer non-life threatening injuries in a crash near Sleepy Eye.

It happened around 11:43 Tuesday morning.

According to the State Patrol, 29-year-old Alexandra Whiting of Redwood Falls was westbound on Highway 14.

That’s when she entered the ditch, over corrected and came back on the road and crossed into the eastbound lane, collided with a vehicle driven by 65-year-old Scott Ibberson of Sleepy Eye.

Sleepy Eye Fire and Rescue, Brown County Sheriff, Sleepy Eye Police and the Springfield Police assisted on scene.

No alcohol was detected.

-KEYC News 12