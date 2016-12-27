Thieves Outsmarting Car Key Fobs

Car thieves and their technology are getting smarter. You run to the store, you click the lock button once... maybe even twice. You're doing everything they tell you do to keep thieves out.



"So, the number one thing is to make sure your vehicle is locked. The minute you walk away, whether it's to check your doors and make sure it's locked, make sure you're clicking the key fob to make sure that it alarms itself or that you know it's locked," Commander Dan Schisel said.

But thieves can still get into your car, without even breaking a window. In the 90s thieves would use something called code grabbers to steal the key code from your key-less entry system. Now, more than half the cars with a "Push to Start" engines are still vulnerable.



"Now, many cars both start and open your doors with the same code. So unfortunately these days, if a thief can manage to steal that code, they can both enter your car and drive away with your car," Jeff Sweere, President of Sweet Sounds Vehicle Improvement Professional store said.



Creative thieves are now using techniques that can steal your key code even when your key fob is in your house or if you are in a gas station or parking lot, thieves could be close by using devices to steal the code to use later.



"One thing you can do to help prevent that is to not allow the thief to get that code. So I mean, you'll find some stories online where people store their keys in their freezer or their refrigerator to help protect the signal from being sent out. You can put it in a small metal box when you get home," Sweere said.



Those at Sweet Sounds also recommend parking away from other cars in case there is someone trying to snag key fob codes, and manually locking your vehicle. There are also key fobs you can buy after–market that can protect your vehicle from theft.



"There's so many different after–market manufacturers out there, it's a little less likely that thieves are going to go after a small set of vehicles out there, whereas if they can break a manufacturer's code, it's a huge number of vehicles that they can go after. So if you're using a factory remote control, it's a little bit more susceptible to that. If you're using an after–market remote start system you have a little bit more security built inherently into it," Sweere said.



After–market key fobs range from $100 to $500 dollars in price. Some of those key fobs can even alert you if anyone has tried to tamper with your vehicle, or its key-less entry system.



"The manufacturers come out with better encryption, better technology. Thieves have time and money on their hands, and they get a chance to crack it and then the manufacturers have to increase it also. Bottom line, never make it too easy for a thief," Sweere said.



"Again, I would just encourage everyone to not leave a vehicle running unattended, and I would encourage you to lock your vehicle, and also make sure that any valuables you have are out of sight," Commander Schisel said.



Even spare change or a phone charger can entice a criminal. Plus, parking in well–lit areas, avoiding unfamiliar cars in your neighborhood, and locking your vehicle manually can all help protect you from thieves.