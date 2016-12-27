Three People, Including Two Teenagers Involved in Crash Near Brewster

Three people, including two teenagers are involved in a crash in Brewster.

It happened at Noon Tuesday.

According to the State Patrol, an unnamed 17-year-old male driver was eastbound on Highway 60.

That’s when he had a mechanical issues and he sideswiped another car.

The 17-year-old, his 16-year-old passenger and the driver of the other car all suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The Brewster Fire Department and Heron Lake Ambulance assisted the Jackson and Nobles County Sheriff’s Office on scene.

-KEYC News 12