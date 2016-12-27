Hector Man Charged After Bar Fight

A Renville County man is charged with three counts of assault after allegedly hitting two people outside of The Other Place Bar and Grill in Hector.

According to the criminal complaint, after an argument 25–year–old Derek Glenn McNeil allegedly used his elbow to strike one victim in the face twice causing him to lose consciousness before hitting his head on the sidewalk.

The second victim was reportedly punched in the face.

Both were taken to a local hospital with the first victim transferred to the St. Cloud hospital due to brain injuries.

Among the charges McNeil is facing: two felony charges for 1st degree assault with great bodily harm and misdemeanor fleeing a peace officer.

-KEYC News 12