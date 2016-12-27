East Skates To 4-3 OT Win Over Red Wing

Mankato East Boys Hockey hosted the Red Wing Wingers Tuesday night at All Seasons Arena in Mankato. The Cougars and Wingers went back and forth in the contest with the Cougars coming out on top 4-3 in the end.

Mankato East will resume play on Thursday at the Schwan Cup Tournament with their first game slated at 12:30 pm versus Spring Lake Park at the Schwan's Ice Arena in Blaine.