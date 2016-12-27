KEYC - Panthers Down Giants 76-52

Panthers Down Giants 76-52

Posted: Updated:
By Rob Clark, Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter
Connect

The NRHEG Panthers battled the Le Sueur-Henderson Giants in the first round of the annual Bethany Lutheran College Holiday Boys Basketball Tournament.

Oakley Baker scored 25 points on the evening powering the Panthers to a 76-52 victory.

--KEYC News 12