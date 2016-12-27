KEYC - MVL Rolls To 30 Point Win Over St. Clair

By Rob Clark, Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter
The MVL Chargers squared off against the St. Clair Cyclones in the first round of the Bethany Lutheran College Holiday Tournament.

Jake Kettner scored 15 points for the Chargers.

Mitchell Weber scored 32 points for St. Clair.

Minnesota Valley Lutheran wins 77-47.

--KEYC News 12