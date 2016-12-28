Waterville Man Charged After Alleged Assault On MCHS Staff

A Waterville man is charged after allegedly assaulting multiple Mayo Clinic Health System employees on Christmas.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to the hospital just after six on the report of five assaults.

66-year-old David Tutewohl allegedly lunged at both a security guard and registered nurse after being told he couldn’t have a chair in his room.

He allegedly kicked the nurse in the stomach after staff issued a code green, calling for assistance in dealing with a violent patient.

When a patient care assistant and MCHS security guard responded to the room, Tutewohl allegedly spit at both of them in the face.

He then met with another registered nurse. That nurse claims that while she attempted to restrain Tutewohl, he kicked her in the leg. Tutewohl is charged with four counts of fourth degree felony assault and one count of fifth degree assault.